23.11.2022 13:00:00
2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Economic uncertainty has sent the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite tumbling into bear market territory, and many growth stocks have lost more than half of their value during the ongoing decline. For instance, shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) and Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) have dropped 78% and 74%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low.However, some Wall Street analysts see that as a buying opportunity. Joseph Vafi of Canaccord has a price target of $150 per share on Block (NYSE: SQ), which implies 192% upside from its 52-week low of $51.34. And Gregg Moskowitz of Mizuho has a price target of $255 per share on Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM), implying 124% upside from its 52-week low of $113.86.Is it time to buy these growth stocks?Continue reading
