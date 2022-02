2 Growth Stocks With 94% to 161% Upside, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Long-term investors should not give too much consideration to short-term price movements, but January was certainly a rocky ride for many investors. The stock market at large sank sharply in January, sending the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: SPY) down 9% before recovering slightly in the last two days of the month. When the stock market sinks as quickly as it did, many investors turn pessimistic and worry about high-quality companies -- a mistake that could be costly in 10 years. Many analysts, however, stand firm with their conviction through these downward times. Credit Suisse's (NYSE: CS) Stephen Ju has a price target of $2,200 for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), which implies 94% upside from today's prices. JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) analyst Anna Lizzul has an even brighter outlook on fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) over the next year with a price target of $28, implying 161% upside. While long-term investors should be focused on three to five years into the future, it's worth looking at some companies that analysts think could perform well in 2022. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading