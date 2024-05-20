|
20.05.2024 11:10:00
2 Growth Stocks With Great Long-Term Potential in the New Bull Market
The stock market has historically delivered an average-annual return of about 10% since 1927. After falling in 2022, the major indexes have risen to new highs this year and are kicking off a new bull market. This means investors could be looking at a long stretch of good returns, considering that bull markets tend to last longer than bear markets.Let's look at two promising tech stocks that could deliver significant gains over the next decade.New bull markets are often led by stocks of high-growth companies that are disrupting old ways of doing things. From that perspective, it's no surprise that leaders in artificial intelligence (AI) delivered huge gains for investors last year. Soundhound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) is a leader in voice assistance that is seeing interests for its technology from automotive companies, restaurants, and Internet of Things (IoT) product makers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
