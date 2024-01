2 Growth Stocks With Massive Potential I'm Watching As 2024 Begins

The stock market had an excellent year in 2023, with the S&P 500 producing total returns of about 26% for the year and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rising by about 54%. And as a result, many stocks that looked rather cheap at the beginning of last year have started to look a little expensive.However, there are some companies that still look like excellent long-term opportunities for patient investors. As we head into 2024, two in particular that I'm looking at potentially adding to my portfolio are unique items marketplace Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) and space services company Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB). Here's why I think 2024 could be an excellent year for both, and why both could be home runs for long-term investors.Etsy was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the surge in online shopping and the growing desire for unique items (especially face masks) caused millions to flock to Etsy's platform.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel