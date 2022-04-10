|
10.04.2022 15:28:00
2 Growth Stocks With Monster Upside of at Least 145%, According to Wall Street
The growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite has dipped in and out of bear market territory this year. Many investors are worried that the combination of rampant inflation, geopolitical conflict, and rising interest rates will cause a significant pullback in spending. In turn, that would negatively affect corporate revenue and profits. So to minimize near-term risk, many investors have been selling stocks, especially richly-valued growth stocks.However, some analysts think that selling is overdone. For instance, Daniel Kurnos of investment banking firm Benchmark has a price target of $305 on Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), implying 166% upside from its current price. Similarly, JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan has a price target of $394 on Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), implying 145% upside from its current price.Given those analysts' bullish outlooks, let's take a closer look at both stocks.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!