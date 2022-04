2 Growth Stocks With Monster Upside of at Least 215%, According to Cathie Wood

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has had a difficult year. Her firm's flagship product, the Ark Innovation ETF, has fallen more than 50% from its high. With inflation still running rampant, many investors are worried about the future of the economy. So they have sold out of many (formerly beloved) growth stocks, presumably in favor of less risky assets.To her credit, Wood has not shied away from her convictions. Better yet, she has maintained her long-term mindset and doubled-down on her belief in innovation, saying that Ark's portfolio is currently in "deep value" territory. Of course, critics will point to her losses in the past year, but the narrative changes if you widen the lens. Since its inception in October 2014, the Ark Innovation ETF is up over 180%, easily beating the 123% return of the broader S&P 500.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading