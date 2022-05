2 Growth Stocks With Monster Upside of up to 190%, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Growth stocks are getting pummeled. High inflation and interest rate hikes are likely to slow spending, putting pressure on corporate revenues and profits. That's bad news for any business, but growth stocks have been hit especially hard since many already traded at pricey valuations.But in some cases, certain Wall Street analysts still have a bullish outlook. For instance, Nat Schindler of Bank of America Securities has a price target of $255 on Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), implying 190% upside. Similarly, J. Derrick Wood of Cowen Group has a price target of $390 on Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), implying 136% upside. Given the optimism shown by those analysts, let's take a closer look at both stocks.Here's what you should know.Continue reading