2 Growth Stocks With More Upside Than Shiba Inu

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last year, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) experienced a meteoric rise, but the meme coin has mostly been southbound since the beginning of 2022. Like most other cryptocurrencies, Shiba Inu faces several risks. Limited real-world uses coupled with an uncertain regulatory outlook do not make Shiba Inu the most stable asset to hold, to say the list.For long-term investors looking to build serious wealth, the stock market remains one of the best ways to do so. With that said, let's look at two stocks that have significant upside potential: Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) and Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNH.F). While Shiba Inu is unlikely to repeat its performance from last year, these two stocks have a bright future ahead.Medical devices specialist Tandem Diabetes Care makes the bulk of its revenue from the sale of its t:slim X2 insulin pump, an innovative device to help improve the lives of diabetes patients. Increased adoption of the company's crown jewel has worked wonders for its financial results. In 2021, Tandem Diabetes Care reported revenue of $702.8 million, 41% higher than the previous fiscal year.Continue reading