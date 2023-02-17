|
17.02.2023 14:45:00
2 Growth Stocks With Multi-Bagger Potential to Buy for 2023
2023 is still young, but it represents a brand-new year for investors to work on their financial goals. Whether you're a seasoned investor or newer to the stock market, there's no denying that the recent volatility has been challenging for everyone.Investors who stay in the market and continue to invest regularly, even during rough patches, can build profitable, resilient portfolios over time. If you're looking for powerhouse stocks to add to your portfolio this month, here are two top contenders with serious multi-bagger potential to consider putting on your buy list right now.Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has continued to prove to investors over the past several quarters that the travel industry is just one of many factors driving its long-term business story, and that its growth trajectory is anything but that of the average travel stock. If there were any doubt in investors' minds as to those points, the company's 2022 earnings, which it reported on Feb. 14, should have put those notions to rest. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!