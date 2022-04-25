2 Growth Stocks With Up to 187% Upside, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Growth-heavy portfolios have taken a hit recently. Rampant inflation and rising interest rates have caused many investors to rethink their positions in richly valued growth stocks. But in certain cases, some of Wall Street's professionals believe the selling has gone too far.JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan has a price target of $394 on Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), implying 187% upside from its current share price. Similarly, Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron has a price target of $150 per share on Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), implying 81% upside. Given the conviction shown by both analysts, let's take a closer look at these growth stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading