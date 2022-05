2 Growth Stocks With Up to 223% Upside, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market has been battered by a tough macroeconomic environment through the first four months of the year. The S&P 500 -- a benchmark for the U.S. economy -- has fallen about 13.3% from its high, putting the index in correction territory. However, some of Wall Street's professional investors still see upside, especially in beaten-down growth stocks.For instance, J. analyst Parker Lane of Stifel Financial has a price target of $150 on Unity Software (NYSE: U), implying a 126% upside. Similarly, analyst John Egbert of Stifel has a price target of $36 on Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), implying a 223% upside. Given the conviction shown by these analysts, let's take a closer look at both of these stocks.Here's what you should know.Continue reading