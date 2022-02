2 Growth Stocks You Can Buy at a Big Discount

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Growth stocks were all the rage over the past few years, and especially at the beginning of the pandemic. But as valuations skyrocketed and economic trends shifted, investors have been moving their money out of growth stocks and into safer value stocks.That means many growth stocks are tanking, even though they're still posting exceptional growth. With valuations coming down and prospects still strong, some of these stocks look like great buys. MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) are two stocks that you can buy at a big discount.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading