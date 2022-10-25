|
2 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Under $100
The last time the S&P 500 started of a year as poorly as it did in 2022, pet rocks, mood rings, and CB radios were on the cusp of becoming the next big thing. It hasn't gotten any better as the year has dragged on, with stocks now firmly entrenched in bear market territory.After two consecutive quarters of economic contraction, all eyes will be on the Federal Reserve's third-quarter report on Oct. 26. Yet even if it shows growth, high inflation and rising interest rates will serve as a damper. The one silver lining is that market downturns are excellent times for investors to buy stocks.Continue reading
