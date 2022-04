2 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many people believe you need huge sums of money to invest, but that's just not true. In fact, with as little as $100 (or less) you can buy a stake in some pretty incredible companies. Right now that amount will get you in the door at Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) and McCormick (NYSE: MKC). These are great companies that you probably know very well already, but here's why you might want to own them.Hormel has a long history of producing protein. It still does this, but it has been shifting its focus away from commodity products and more toward branded offerings for which it can charge higher prices. Its portfolio includes names like SPAM, Skippy, Columbus, and Planters. But that's just a small sample of what it offers as it has leading name brands throughout the grocery store.In addition, Hormel also produces pre-cooked meats for the food service industry. This business has actually been doing very well in the face of the labor shortages following the pandemic as buying pre-cooked meat means less need for employees.Continue reading