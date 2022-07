2 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stock prices are often discussed in terms of valuation instead of actual numbers. A stock may cost $3,000 and be considered "cheap," whereas another stock may cost $10 and be called "expensive." If you're new to investing, it might sound funny, and it takes time to digest what that means.Regardless of valuation, dollars are still absolute. If you have $100 or $200 to spend on investing, you have a choice of finding stocks to buy within your budget or buying with fractional shares. There are great stocks to buy that are cheap in both relative and absolute terms.Here are two current examples to consider. Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) and Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) are high-growth stocks that trade for less than $100 and sport cheap valuations to boot.