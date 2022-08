2 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're looking to buy some growth stocks, I've got good news for you.There are a ton that are on sale right now . The market sell-off has hit growth stocks especially hard because soaring gains for many of them during the pandemic have led to a sharp pullback as investor sentiment reverses. With investors fearing a recession and rising interest rates, growth stocks have become anathema to many investors -- especially unprofitable ones, since their expected earnings in the future become less valuable as interest rates go up.Fed Chair Jerome Powell's recent comments about a sustained period of high interest rates leading to a period of sluggish growth hit growth stocks especially hard. The Vanguard Growth Index Fund fell 4% on Friday, showing the additional pressure on the sector. Continue reading