2 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100

If you've got a crisp Benjamin, I have two growth stocks for you today. For $100, you could buy one share of home-improvement retailer Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) and have some money left over. Or you could use all the money and buy two shares of sports retailer Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ: ASO).But don't take my advice when it comes to buying these two growth stocks. The advice of billionaire investor Charlie Munger is far more valuable. And I believe he'd approve of either purchase, as I'll explain.In a recent interview, Munger said that Floor & Decor stole its business model from one of his all-time favorite businesses: Costco Wholesale. Considering Costco runs a membership-based retail chain focused on groceries, Floor & Decor's home-improvement business couldn't look more different on the surface. But there's an important similarity that Munger's pointing out.