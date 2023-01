2 Growth Stocks You May Regret not Buying Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Don't let the bear market scare you away from buying stocks. Now could be the optimal time to load up on some heavily discounted growth stocks as opportunities that exist today may not be around for long. A recovery is inevitable, and trying to time the market or waiting for that perfect opportunity could lead to your missing out altogether.A couple of stocks that may be too good to pass up right now include CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP).The gene-editing therapy industry is still in its infancy stages, but it presents an exciting long-term growth opportunity for investors. The CRISPR gene-editing market was barely worth $1 billion in 2021. But by 2030, analysts from Straits Research project it will be worth nearly $15 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 29.8% until then. Continue reading