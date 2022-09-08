Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.09.2022 12:23:00

2 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

It hasn't been smooth sailing for most stocks in 2022, and it has been especially rough for growth stocks. The Nasdaq Composite index is down more than 25% year to date, and many individual stocks are down even further.Some companies' share prices have fallen because of business weakness, but others have slumped more due to traders throwing the baby out with the bath water. Many stocks are down significantly this year even as their underlying businesses have continued to improve, and those stocks might be worth buying while they are still low. Among them, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) are growth stocks you might not want to let slip away from you right now.Shares of the buy-side advertising technology platform have dropped by more than 33% year to date, and a lot of that was because of the concerning macroeconomic environment. With a recession apparently on the horizon and inflation still high, many companies are pulling back on ad spending. Considering The Trade Desk provides a platform that facilitates ad transactions, a lack of demand from advertisers would (in theory) hurt The Trade Desk.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

On 19,75 1,07% On

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX und DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische wie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag fester. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentieren sich vorm Wochenende mit Aufschlägen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen