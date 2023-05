2 Growth Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Sometimes, it's hard to convince yourself to buy a stock that's declining. It's much easier to imagine yourself jumping on board a stock that's already in great demand because gains may seem like a sure thing.But many times, it's a better idea to buy a quality company when it's down. You'll get the stock at a good price and likely benefit from that purchase over time.Certain growth stocks offer you that opportunity right now. Two top examples are e-commerce players Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY). Both stocks have fallen in the double digits so far this year, despite bright long-term outlooks. Let's take a closer look at these two growth stocks you'll wish you'd bought on the dip.Continue reading