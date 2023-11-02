|
02.11.2023 16:13:00
2 Haircuts, 1 Winner: Rival Football Players Went Head-to-Head and Gave At-Home Haircuts the Old #CollegeTry
-Men's grooming leader Wahl, encouraged fans to pick the best haircut for a chance to win $1,000-
STERLING, Ill., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Star football players, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and wide receiver Mycah Pittman, may be rivals on the field, but their friendly competition also extends to haircuts. They recently went head-to-head in the Wahl #CollegeTry Haircut Challenge to see who has the best grooming game, and public votes determined who dominated their first at-home haircut. The final score: DJ Uiagalelei won bragging rights, and 5 people who voted for him were randomly selected to each win $1,000 and a Wahl Clipper.
"While DJ's haircut won the competition, I want to congratulate both he and Mycah for taking on a challenge and nailing it," said Steven Yde, Vice President of North America Consumer at Wahl. "Their participation helped us instill confidence in other young men considering at-home haircuts, and I like to think we helped them learn a lifelong skill."
Congratulations also go to the 5 lucky winners who voted for DJ: Christopher W. from Columbus, OH; Alan A. from Nashua, NH; Bryan S. from Newberg, OR; Melissa L. from Dillsburg, PA; and Janice B. from Hamburg, PA. They each took home $1,000 and their own Wahl Pro Series Clipper.
Up For a Haircut Challenge?
DJ and Mycah did it, now we challenge YOU to give home-haircutting the old college try. Wahl offers the following tips to help ensure your success:
For more information, follow @WahlGrooming on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook, and get more sweepstakes details from the Official Rules.
About Wahl Grooming
Celebrating its 104th anniversary, Wahl continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. Wahl set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first rechargeable facial hair trimmer. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.
