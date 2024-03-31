|
31.03.2024 13:45:00
2 Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Could Be Smart Investment Bets
Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the hottest investing trend since early 2023. That's not surprising, because AI could change how many companies do business while making the industry's leaders tons of money. While tech corporations have grabbed most of the attention, plenty of companies in other industries are implementing AI in lucrative ways.Let's consider two examples in the healthcare sector: Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Medtronic (NYSE: MDT). Here is why both are smart stock picks.Intuitive Surgical has a portfolio of medical devices, none more famous than the da Vinci system. This robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) device allows physicians to perform minimally invasive surgeries using tiny instruments they can manipulate accurately. The company has used AI to improve the performance of some of its products. Here are two examples.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!