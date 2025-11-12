Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
12.11.2025 16:00:00
2 Healthcare Stocks for Individual Investors With a 40-Year Time Horizon
If you have a 40-year time horizon for investing, putting some of your investment capital into healthcare stocks can enable you to take advantage of long-term trends in this rapidly evolving space. When you put cash to work there, it's important to seek out companies with strong, innovative pipelines and durable market demand for their products or services.With so many healthcare stocks to pick from today, it can be overwhelming to know where to start. With that said, here are two healthcare names to consider adding to your portfolio right now that you can hold for decades.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!