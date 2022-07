2 Healthcare Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the short term, sentiment towards a stock can often matter more than its fundamentals. But growing revenue and earnings matter far more when looking out 10, 20, or 30 years into the future. This is what ultimately leads stocks to deliver impressive total returns and allows shareholders to amass a high net worth.Here are a couple of healthcare stocks to contemplate buying that could do well for shareholders in the years that lie ahead.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading