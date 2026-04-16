The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
17.04.2026 00:00:00
2 Healthcare Stocks That Could Outperform the Market Over the Next Decade
One of the most challenging things to do when the stock market hits a rough patch -- as it recently did -- is to stay focused on the long-term. However, that's exactly what investors should do. Staying invested in great companies while purchasing shares of new ones, especially when others are panic-selling, remains a great formula for earning amazing long-term returns. With that said, let's consider two stocks -- both in the healthcare sector -- that may be great buys right now, considering their prospects: TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) and Dexcom (NASDAQ: DXCM). Here's why these companies could beat broader equities over the next 10 years. Image source: Getty Images.TransMedics Group is a medical technology specialist that is looking to revolutionize the organ transplant niche of the industry. One common problem in this market is that the conventional cold storage method used to store and transport organs often leads to them deteriorating and being unusable for transplant. TransMedics Group developed the Organ Care System (OCS) for that reason. It is a portable device that mimics the physiology of the human body and maintains blood and oxygen flow to organs. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!