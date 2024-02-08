|
08.02.2024 08:59:00
2 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February
Many investors believe in the January Effect, or the idea that the stock market tends to go on a run during the first month of the year. Whether or not this effect is real, investing in a company based on it is not a good idea. Investors would be better off focusing on the performance of stocks over the long run and not just during one month.That said, let's look at two corporations that have what it takes to deliver solid returns to patient, long-term investors: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG). Here's why these healthcare companies are worth buying this month -- or most months, for that matter -- and holding onto for a while.Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics are up by 26% over the past three months (as of this writing). That coincides with the company's first regulatory approval, that of Casgevy, for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT). These two rare blood diseases are hard to treat, but Casgevy, developed in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, is a one-time cure. Casgevy's approval in the U.S. and several other countries is a significant step forward for CRISPR Therapeutics.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKaum Impulse: ATX verliert -- DAX knapp im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am letzten Handelstag der Woche Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex ein wenig höher steht. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.