|
12.06.2024 13:45:00
2 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in June
We're almost halfway through the year, and so far, it's been a pretty solid one for equity markets. It's as good a time as any to review one's portfolio and potentially consider putting more money into stocks with the understanding that our current bull market won't last forever. So, as always, it's essential to invest in stocks that can perform well over long periods, regardless of how they may be doing right now.For those who need a bit of inspiration on that front, let's consider two stocks in the healthcare field that have what it takes to deliver excellent returns to patient investors: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT).Vertex Pharmaceuticals develops medicines, and like most companies in this business, success comes largely from innovation. That's precisely why Vertex has been an above-average performer for over a decade; the company continues to market newer and better therapies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!