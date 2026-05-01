Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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01.05.2026 04:05:00

2 Hidden Ways to Invest in SpaceX Right Now

It's official: SpaceX is aiming to go public sometime in 2026. I'm personally very excited about the impending SpaceX IPO. Some reports suggest that the space stock could go public as early as June. Those same reports claim that SpaceX will seek a $1.75 trillion valuation, hoping to raise up to $75 billion in fresh capital. If you're looking to invest in SpaceX, I have some exciting news: the company apparently wants to make it very easy for smaller retail investors to participate. "Retail is going to be a critical part of this and ​a bigger part than any IPO in history," SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen reportedly told a team of bankers in April. Apparently, Elon Musk wants to allocate up to 30% of shares for smaller investors, whereas most companies typically reserve just 5% to 10% for retail investors.Don't want to wait until this summer to invest? I have even more good news: the two investment vehicles below allow you to get exposure as early as today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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