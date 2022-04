2 High-Conviction Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You only need two things to make money in the stock market: a portfolio of high-quality stocks and a long-term mindset. Studies have consistently shown that the vast majority of day traders lose money, and since 1928 the S&P 500 has generated a negative return on a monthly basis nearly 40% of the time. That means you need to think in terms of years, not days or months.Building on that idea, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) are two of my highest-conviction investment ideas right now . Assuming nothing material changes with either business, I plan to hold both stocks until I retire. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading