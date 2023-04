2 High-Growth Real Estate Stocks That Could Make You Richer

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's not often that a dividend stock is also considered a growth stock, especially in the world of real estate investment trusts (REITs). Since REITs are required to pay 90% of their taxable income in the form of dividends, these stocks are prized more for providing shareholders with reliable income rather than for their stock price appreciation.But every once and a while, a dividend stock can achieve massive growth in share price and dividend payouts -- the perfect combination to supercharge a portfolio's earnings.If you're looking for growth stocks that could make you richer, you might want to consider Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) and Vici Properties (NYSE: VICI). Let's find out a bit more about these two stocks.Continue reading