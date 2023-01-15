2 High-Growth Stocks That Are on Sale Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Growth stocks were hit hard in the market sell-off last year, but history shows that growing companies are where you want to invest your money for the long haul. Stocks can decline for various reasons in the short term, but in the long run, stock prices follow companies' growth. If your holdings need some extra firepower for the next bull market, here's why I would consider buying shares of Figs (NYSE: FIGS) and Coupang (NYSE: CPNG).Figs is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel for healthcare professionals. It designs apparel with the same attention to detail of an athletic apparel brand. For example, Figs' proprietary FIONx fabric includes four-way stretch, anti-odor, anti-wrinkle, and sweat-wicking features -- that should sound very familiar to fans of Lululemon or Nike. Figs has been growing revenue at high rates in recent years, but the stock has been a disappointing performer since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2021. Continue reading