2 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion In 10 Years, Or Sooner

A trillion dollars is a staggering amount of money. Yet investors are likely to value a select few enterprises at $1 trillion or more as their profits soar in the coming decade. Here's why Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are two of the most likely candidates to reach this elite level.Nvidia's semiconductors power many of the largest and most important technology markets in the world today. Cloud computing, gaming, automotive tech, and robotics are just some of the industries in which Nvidia's chips command leading competitive positions.Yet it's a nascent market that might emerge as Nvidia's most powerful growth driver: artificial intelligence (AI). Fast-growing AI applications, including the wildly popular ChatGPT, use Nvidia's chips to train their models. It's a rapidly expanding and potentially massive market -- one that will exceed $100 billion in annual revenue by 2030, according to Grand View Research.