2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, are known for their above-average dividends, but many investors overlook their potential for great total returns over the long run. But with smart capital allocation and the appreciation of real estate over time, you might be surprised at the return potential of REITs and their relatively low volatility.Here are two REITs which both have 4.6% dividend yields at the current stock prices and have handily beaten the total returns of the S&P 500 and could continue to do so for many years to come.Vici Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a REIT that specializes in gaming properties. It was formed in 2017 when Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) spun off some of its real estate assets and has grown impressively in the years since then. Today, Vici owns 49 gaming properties, including iconic assets such as Caesars Palace, MGM Grand, and the Venetian in Las Vegas. It is the largest real estate owner on the Las Vegas Strip and the largest experiential REIT in the entire stock market.Continue reading