|
23.03.2024 10:43:00
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Near 52-Week Lows. Time to Buy the Dips?
Investors looking for stocks that can deliver heaps of passive income might want to turn their heads toward the healthcare sector. Right now, there are a couple of beaten-down stocks offering above-average dividend yields.After falling a long way over the past 12 months, shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) offer a 6.1% dividend yield at recent prices. Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) still owns America's largest chain of retail pharmacies but its stock price has fallen hard in recent months. Shares of the pharmacy chain operator have been offering a 4.7% dividend yield.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
