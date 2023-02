2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Be Worth Holding Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you are trying to find a dividend stock or two that can keep paying you even during tough economic times, then you should do a deep dive on Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) and TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE). The two companies operate in vastly different industries and they are performing dramatically differently right now. However, both have unique factors that should make them of interest to long-term dividend investors.Here's a quick look at these two dividend stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading