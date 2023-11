2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That You Can Buy Now and Hold Forever

Investors looking to pad their passive income streams have some excellent options to choose from these days. Fear of a recession that may or may not occur keeps pushing down the prices of these dividend-paying stocks and raising the yields they offer.Following over a year of dramatic interest rate raises the Federal Reserve's November meeting was the second time in a row that central bankers took no action. Easing inflation is great news for these dividend-paying stocks that offer high yields now .Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel