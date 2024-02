2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in February and Hold for a Decade or Longer

2023 has been outstanding for high-growth stocks that drove the Nasdaq Composite index 33% higher over the past year. Despite the recent performance of growth stocks, investors seeking big gains want to turn their heads toward dividend-paying stocks.Whether you're interested in your portfolio's overall performance or the passive income it produces, dividend stocks should be on your shopping list. Shares of non-dividend-paying businesses in the benchmark S&P 500 index returned 3.95% per year, on average, between 1973 and 2022. Over the same time frame, the average dividend-paying stock in the same index returned 9.18% per year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel