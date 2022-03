2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The U.S. equity market has seen some rocky times in the past few months. According to the AAII Investor Sentiment Survey, investors think the direction of the stock market in the next six months could be unusually bearish, as it has been for the past 17 weeks. However, many high-quality dividend stocks have managed to withstand the downward pressure even in such difficult times. These stocks generate regular income and are considered safe havens in times of heightened market volatility.PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) and Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM) are two dividend stocks that are currently trading at or near their 52-week highs. Here are a few reasons investors might regret not buying these stocks now .Continue reading