2 High-Yield Healthcare Stocks to Buy With Both Hands and 1 to Avoid for Now

There's one constant you can always rely on. Regardless of what's happening to the overall economy, people keep racking up higher healthcare bills as they get older. And nowadays there are more folks racking up those bills.From 1920 through 2020, America's over-65 population grew nearly five times faster than the total population.Aging baby boomers pushed older population growth into high gear during the decade between 2010 and 2020. In the latest U.S. Census, the number of over-65 adults rose 38% to 56 million. That was the fastest 10-year growth rate recorded since the 19th century.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel