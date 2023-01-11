|
11.01.2023 12:11:00
2 High-Yield Stocks With Tons of Growth Potential
After the stock market's declines over the past year or so, there is no shortage of high-yielding stocks. While the market was peaking in late 2021, it was difficult to find reliable dividends over 3%. Today, it's not at all uncommon to find high-quality businesses with yields in excess of 4%, 5%, or much more.However, not all dividend stocks have excellent growth potential, but it's a combination of high yields and growth that creates market-beating total returns over time. With that in mind, here are two stocks in particular that not only have attractive dividend yields, but also have a ton of upside potential that could create exceptional long-term performance.EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential properties, meaning that it owns commercial properties leased to companies that sell experiences as opposed to physical products. These businesses are inherently not susceptible to e-commerce disruption, and EPR estimates a $100 billion addressable market of properties it could potentially go after. Think waterparks, ski resorts, gaming properties, cultural attractions, golf attractions (TopGolf is one of the largest tenants), and many more.Continue reading
