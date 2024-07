2 High-Yielding ETFs That Could Be Ideal Investments for Retirees

Generating consistent, safe, and reliable dividend income can be extremely valuable for retirees. Investing in the stock market comes with risk, which can make it an unappealing option for risk-averse retirees who would rather just have a steady stream of income and not worry about price movements.One way retirees can keep their risk relatively low is by putting their money in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). By gaining access to a diverse mix of stocks through just a single investment, retirees can collect some attractive yields without having to take on much risk at all. A couple of high-yielding ETFs that could be ideal for retirees are the iShares International Select Dividend ETF (NYSEMKT: IDV) and the Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (NYSEMKT: GCOW). These funds offer mouthwatering payouts and can give your portfolio some great diversification.The iShares International Select Dividend ETF yields 6.7%, offering investors an incredibly high payout -- more than five times the S&P 500 average of 1.3%. The fund targets safe international stocks that also pay high yields. For investors looking to diversify outside of the U.S. market, this can be a key part of a comprehensive investment strategy.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool