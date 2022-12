2 High-Yielding Financial Stocks to Buy With $1,000

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Indiscriminately investing in high-yield dividend stocks can be quite risky. This can be explained by the old adage: If it's too good to be true, it usually is.Dividend stocks with high-yields are often yield traps. This means that the dividend is high because the stock has plunged or the payout is at risk of being cut or even suspended. The reasons for dividend cuts or suspensions can include high debt loads and declining profitability.But every now and then, there are exceptions to the rule. Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) and Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) appear to be offering safe, market-beating dividends to income investors. Let's dig a little deeper into why each of the two stocks could be smart buys for investors with some capital to invest.Continue reading