2 Highly Recommended AI Growth Stocks That Wall Street's Best Hedge Fund Is Buying Hand Over Fist

Ken Griffin's Citadel reported a monster profit of $16 billion last year, making it the most profitable hedge fund in history. The firm's assets are diversified across thousands of stocks, none of which accounts for more than 0.3% of its portfolio (excluding options contracts), so investors should not fixate on any particular position.However, Citadel is clearly doing something right, and investors can still pick up tips from its holdings. For instance, the firm more than tripled its stakes in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) during the third quarter, a clear sign of conviction.Wall Street analysts more broadly have expressed similar confidence in those companies. Both stocks sport consensus buy ratings, and neither has a single sell recommendation at the present time. Here's what investors should know about these highly recommended growth stocks.