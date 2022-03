2 Hot Real Estate Stocks That Are on Track for Major Growth

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the market teetering toward correction territory, it may not seem like an ideal time to buy, but market dips are actually a great time to swoop up hot stocks at discounted prices. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) -- a special type of dividend stock that invests in real estate and real estate securities -- are down notably year-to-date, even though the real estate market remains strong.American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) and Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) are two perfect examples of REITs with deflated share prices, despite both companies being on track for major growth. Here's a closer look at each company and why they are so hot in today's market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading