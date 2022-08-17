|
17.08.2022 16:26:00
2 Hot Stocks Down Nearly 70% This Year That Could Set You Up for Blockbuster Growth
Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) have taken a brutal beating on the market so far this year, with both tech stocks having lost close to 70% of their value as of this writing.However, their steep declines mean that savvy investors have an opportunity to buy these fast-growing companies at attractive valuations. A closer look at the markets that Twilio and Matterport serve will show us why these companies are worth buying and holding on to for a long time.Twilio stock's 67% drop so far in 2022 has brought its price-to-sales ratio down to 4.6. That's a nice discount when compared to Twilio's five-year average sales multiple of 16.8.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
