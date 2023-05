2 Hot Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

These two companies reported excellent results recently and raised their full-year 2023 earnings guidance. Moreover, the long-term growth drivers for each business ensure that they can expand for many years to come, even if a weakening economy causes a temporary slowdown. Here's why data center equipment maker Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) and building products company Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) are great stocks to buy now .Having pushed through price increases as planned in 2022 but missing its free cash flow (FCF) guidance, investors were concerned that perhaps Vertiv had been overly aggressive in signing deals that would result in bad debts or canceled orders. Continue reading