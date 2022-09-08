2 Hyper-growth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tech stocks are experiencing their most significant slump since the 2008-09 Great Recession. The current swoon has dampened enthusiasm for the sector, in part because many companies are seeing a substantial slowdown in growth.However, the hypergrowth did not disappear for all growth tech stocks. Some companies are still expanding their operations and growing their revenue regardless of the broader macroeconomic headwinds. Investors hoping to buy a lucrative growth name now trading at a lower price might want to take a closer look at Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW). Let's find out a bit more about these two hyper-growth stocks.Chip industry investors usually deal with cyclicality and rapid change as companies engage in a never-ending battle to gain and maintain market superiority. Yet one who has stood out in this battle is AMD. It's true that AMD and its peers have benefited from a chip shortage during the pandemic. But it's also true that the strategic vision of CEO Lisa Su that took AMD from penny-stock status to one of the more prominent companies in the semiconductor industry.