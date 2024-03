2 Hypergrowth Stocks to Buy in 2024 and Beyond

It hasn't been easy to be a stock investor in recent years, with more market volatility than usual.The COVID-19 pandemic saw many stocks skyrocket in 2021 as homebound consumers invested in home offices and entertainment products. However, an economic downturn in 2022 brought the market crashing back down and led many companies' shares to lose what they had gained the year before.Then, in 2023, the market once again swung in the opposite direction, with the Nasdaq Composite climbing 43%. Excitement over tech and artificial intelligence (AI) prompted an impressive recovery. And the same index is up about 8% in 2024, seemingly breaking the yo-yo-like pattern that has occurred in recent years. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel