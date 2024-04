2 Hypergrowth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024 and Beyond

Tech stocks have surged over the last year, with the Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index up 48% since last April. Companies across the industry have benefited from a boom in artificial intelligence (AI), which has boosted countless tech stocks.AI has the potential to bolster sectors across tech, like consumer products, cloud computing, video games, autonomous vehicles, machine learning, and much more. The AI market hit close to $200 billion last year and is projected to have a compound annual growth rate of 37% through 2030. So now is an excellent time to dedicate a larger portion of your portfolio to tech and potentially enjoy big gains in the coming years as AI expands and touches more areas of the industry.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel