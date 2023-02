2 Iconic Stocks With Tons of Market-Beating Potential

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Just because a company is the most iconic name in its industry doesn't necessarily mean it can't continue delivering market-beating returns for years to come. These two stocks, in particular, are household names and remain well below the highs, despite impressive business results. Both have the opportunity to grow profits tremendously over time, and investors who get in at these levels could be handsomely rewarded.Disney (NYSE: DIS) recently reported its fiscal first-quarter earnings, and the numbers were rather positive all around. The company beat expectations on the top and bottom lines, and while it was widely expected that the Disney+ streaming service would lose subscribers following its price hike, the loss was significantly better than expected.However, the most significant news items didn't have to do with the numbers themselves. In his first earnings release since returning, CEO Bob Iger announced some changes that investors were thrilled to hear. The company is restructuring into three divisions, cutting $5.5 billion in costs, and plans to reinstate its dividend by the end of the year.